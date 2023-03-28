A bill introduced in the Nevada Senate on Government Affairs could stop a plan for the City of Reno to add a sixth ward.
SB 12 was prefiled on November 16, 2022 and it was read for the first time on February 6.
According to the text of the bill, it would repeal provisions related to the elimination of the office of the councilmember who represents the City at large.
If passed, the bill would also replace gendered language with gender neutral language in certain provisions of the Charter of the City of Reno.
Back in 2017, lawmakers passed AB 36 which would create a sixth ward for the City and replace the at-large seat currently held by Councilman Devon Reese.
As of March 28, 2023, the designation to replace the at-large seat will go into effect in 2024.
Earlier this year, Councilmember Reese announced his intention to run for reelection of his current at-large seat.
SB 12 was heard by the Senate Committee of Government Affairs on March 13, but no action was taken.
You can read the bill below.