In the Assembly Committee on Growth and Infrastructure on Tuesday, Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy of District 22 introduced Assembly Bill 195, which would make it easier for the formerly incarcerated to reintegrate into society by obtaining a driver’s license.
If passed, the bill would eliminate fees, late fees, deadlines, and red tape that the formerly incarcerated currently face when attempting to obtain a valid form of ID upon leaving prison.
The aim of this bill is to reduce recidivism by clearing some of the obstacles the formerly incarcerated face when their sentence is up.
“When someone commits a crime, they should be punished according to Nevada statute, but they should not have to face an additional punishment of bureaucracy, fees, out of date licenses, et cetera, when trying to get their life back on track” said Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy. “Recidivism is a complex issue, but there are common-sense, practical changes we can make to lessen the likelihood of re-offending. The bipartisan support my bill has had so far has been very encouraging. This is an important step in making our criminal justice system in Nevada fair, efficient, and effective.”