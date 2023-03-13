In the Assembly Committee on Government Affairs, Assemblyman Brian Hibbetts presented Assembly Bill 180. The bill, if passed would improve the ability of Nevada peace officers to engage in collective bargaining by creating specific collective bargaining units for category 1, 2, and 3 peace officer supervisors respectively.
In current law, managers in many different fields employed by the state are all categorized in the same collective bargaining unit despite the lack of any unifying bargaining interest. Under this structure there is no community of interest or unifying occupational characteristics that would allow these groups to come to a productive consensus when bargaining. Assembly Bill 180 would address this problem by establishing separate units for the category 1, 2, and 3 law enforcement supervisors.
“This bill allows law enforcement supervisors to engage in collective bargaining by requiring the Government Employee Management Relations Board to establish separate bargaining units for category 1 2 and 3 peace officer supervisors. The changes made in this bill do not affect any agreements entered into prior to October 1st of 2023,” said Assemblyman Hibbetts. “This is essential to making collective bargaining work for our law enforcement officers. Collective bargaining is a right that can only be realized if groups with similar interests are allowed to band together. I am optimistic that this bill will receive the bipartisan support it deserves.”
You can read the full bill here: AB180.pdf (state.nv.us)
(Office of Nevada Assemblyman Brian Hibbetts)