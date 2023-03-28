Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro introduced Senate Bill 440, which would provide 2% annual cost of living (COLA) adjustments to state employees for the period of April 1 to June 30, 2023, the remainder of the state’s fiscal year.
It would also provide for the payment of two arbitration awards related to state employees represented by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Nevada Police Union, respectively.
“Senate Bill 440 provides state employees with a much-deserved cost of living raise this fiscal year in recognition of their hard work on behalf of Nevadans,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. “Additionally, we can and should fulfill our collective bargaining obligations and pay our state highway patrol and other employees what they are owed. With almost one in four state positions vacant, including high vacancy rates in public safety, these adjustments are an essential part of recruiting people to work for the state.”
“Our state employees consistently put in hard work over long hours to provide the level of service that Nevadans expect and deserve,” said Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager. “The best investment we can make as a state is in our future. By providing a well deserved cost of living adjustment right now, in this fiscal year, legislative Democrats are showing that we care about and value these dedicated employees who make the Silver State the best place to live, work, and play.”
“Our state highway patrol has worked hard over the last few years to keep our roads and communities safe,” said Senate Finance Committee Chair Marilyn Dondero Loop. She continued, "Legislative Democrats believe in the job our dedicated public safety professionals are doing every day across the state, and we are proud to make this appropriation a priority.”
“The last few years have been difficult for everyone, including our state employees who have shown up day after day to serve our state,” said Ways & Means Committee Chairwoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno. “This 2% raise in addition to those included in Gov-Rec. rewards their public service and will help retain and attract well qualified employees at a time when the state is dealing with unprecedented numbers of vacancies. Legislative Democrats continue to make responsible decisions that will benefit the state and everyday Nevadans.”