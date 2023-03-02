Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 5 to 10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds may produce near-zero visibility at times, cause tree damage and lead to some power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This snow could produce major travel challenges, especially at night when poor visibility due to blowing and drifting snow is more likely. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Surprise Valley California and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could limit visibility at times. Snow showers will be possible during the day, but the main snow accumulations are expected Saturday night into Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&