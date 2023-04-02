On Monday, April 3, the Nevada Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor is hearing a bill (Assembly Bill 250) that could provide relief to hundreds of thousands of Nevadans by capping many prescription drug costs at Medicare rates.
Ahead of the hearing, the bill sponsor and a physician are gathering virtually to share how the legislation would improve the health of patients and save lives across the state.
AB 250, or the Affordable Medicine Act, expands on a provision in the federal Inflation Reduction Act that allows Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices for certain medicines each year and would apply to all Nevadans, including those younger than 65.
To read the full bill, click here: AB250 Text (state.nv.us)
(Committee to Protect Health Care)