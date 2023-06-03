The possibility for a lottery in Nevada is moving forward after passing in both the Senate and Assembly in the Nevada Legislature.
The bill passed in the Assembly on April 17 with a 26-15 vote (1 vote was excused) and passed in the Senate on May 26 with a 12-8 vote (1 vote was excused).
As ratified in 1864, the Nevada Constitution prohibited the State from authorizing a lottery and also prohibited lottery tickets from being sold.
The bill will get a second vote in the next Legislative session in 2025 and if passed again, the bill will be on the general election ballot in 2026.
---------------------------------
Original Story from April 3, 2023:
State lawmakers are discussing the possibility of creating a lottery in Nevada.
The Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections is hearing Assembly Joint Resolution 5 (AJR-5) Tuesday afternoon.
The proposed bill is looking to amend the Nevada constitution to allow the operation and regulation of modern lotteries.
This includes being able to sell lottery tickets.
If passed in the current legislative session, it would also need to be passed by the next legislature, and then approved and ratified by voters.
You can read the full bill here: AJR5 Text (state.nv.us)