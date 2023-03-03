A bill in the Nevada Senate has been referred to Committee on Government Affairs.
The legislation aims to stop local leaders from enacting polices that would discriminate against homeless people.
According to the bill's text, this includes stopping a homeless person from resting in public as well as sheltering from the elements, if it's in a non-obstructive manner.
The bill comes as homelessness continues to be discussed statewide.
In Washoe County, a recent community health report noted an increasing rate of homelessness as an area of concern.
The bill was set to be heard Monday, March 6 at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, but has since been removed from the agenda. There's no word on when the bill will be properly introduced or discussed further.