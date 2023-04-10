As we approach the one-year mark since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, access to birth control is getting a lot of attention, and a bill in the state legislature aims to reduce barriers and prevent restrictions to contraceptives in Nevada.
Assembly bill 383 provides additional legal assurances to protect people's ability to access contraceptives.
On Monday, the Assembly Committee on Health and Human Services heard AB383.
Democratic Las Vegas Assemblywoman Selena Torres is leading the bill.
“Today we find ourselves at a tumultuous and uncertain point in the progress we have come so far in making. As we approach a year since the overturning of Roe, Nevadans are frustrated confused and anxious that just one more judicial decision could overturn healthcare services that they use on a daily basis,” said (D-Las Vegas) Assemblywoman Selena Torres.
In 2017, the Nevada Legislature gave pharmacies the ability to prescribe and administer contraceptives, and this bill would protect that.
It's preventative; making sure that no local governments can create laws that prohibit individuals' access to contraceptives.
Those who spoke over the phone in opposition say they are concerned that the bill would allow minors access to abortion pills without parental consent.
They say that abortion pills that give a pregnant woman a miscarriage do not fall under the definition of a contraceptive.
But, Torres say this isn't a conversation about abortion. It's about the state's ability to uphold it's consistent laws when it comes to access to contraceptives.
"What this bill really strives to do is ensure that governments are not burdening access to reproductive healthcare. I think that every family should have the decision, should be able to make the decision, of when to have their family and that includes individuals who might be thinking in vitro fertilization, that might be individuals who are looking to have access to birth control. So, this is just saying that local government can't do that, you know. I think this is also good lawmaking when I look at if overall because we don’t want different local municipalities with in our state to have different law regarding our access to contraception,” explained Torres.
The law would make access to contraceptives consistent across the state.
In addition, the bill would work to make contraceptives more affordable, and expand access for Nevadans on Medicaid.