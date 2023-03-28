As necessary as industry and energy are to running modern society, it's just as necessary to understand their environmental impacts to nearby communities.
Reno Democratic Assemblywoman Sarah Peters has introduced assembly bill 312 to create an Environmental Justice Commission to protect historically underserved communities.
"Broadly, environmental justice refers to the negative impacts of environmental hazards suffered by historically underserved communities. These communities include low income, and black or indigenous or people of color, or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) communities. Additionally, environmental benefits are often unequally distributed, resulting in limited access to clean air, outdoor spaces, and clean water for underserved communities,” explained (D-Reno) Assemblywoman Sarah Peters.
AB312 aims to develop the Environmental Justice Commission.
The commission would identify environmental justice communities, and then impose regulations to protect those designated communities from potential environmental harms that could come from proposed projects.
A number of business and trade organizations spoke against the bill, arguing it would create additional bureaucratic layers on an already highly-regulated process.
Particularly, during a time when the country still reeling from hard economic lessons during the pandemic and is pushing for self-reliance in our supply chain.
“In the country at this time we need to be expediting processes to move manufacturer of critical goods and materials back into this country. Get our supply chain in a domestic arena. Having proposals like this can impede that process,” said Nevada Trucking Association and Nevada Manufacturing Association representative Terry Graves.
Another concern with the bill is that it does not define a protocol in its text for instances when businesses would want to protest the additional regulations.
Full text of the bill below.