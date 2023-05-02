Hospitals in Nevada and nationwide are still dealing with a doctor shortage now, lawmakers in Washington D.C. are trying to address that.
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) helped introduce the bipartisan Medical Student Education Authorize Act with Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to address the nation’s doctor shortage by expanding the Medical Student Education (MSE) Program.
The MSE Program provides federal grants to public institutions of higher education to support graduate education for physicians in states with the most severe primary care provider shortages, such as Nevada.
“The shortage of physicians in Nevada continues to impact our communities and threatens our communities’ access to quality medical care,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m introducing bipartisan legislation to incentivize the next generation of doctors to come learn at one of our medical schools and then stay in Nevada to practice. This will help increase the number of doctors in states like ours and expand access to quality medical care.”
“There is an urgent need for more physicians to serve in rural America to help address patient access issues and improve health care outcomes. The American Medical Association is dedicated to addressing the root causes of health inequities for the rural patient population, and this bill would help remove challenges to health equity in tribal, rural, and medically underserved communities,” said American Medical Association President Jack Resneck Jr., M.D. “We commend the sponsors of this bipartisan bill and look forward to supporting it as it moves through the legislative process.”
The bill is also expected to help remove some barriers to health care and getting doctors out to rural and tribal communities.