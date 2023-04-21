Nevada Athletics has received one of its largest donations to date, thanks to Joel and Courtney Bitonio's generous gift of $1 million to support the football program.
The donation funded the new football weight room, named The Bitonio Family Strength & Conditioning Center, and will support student-athletes in Nevada’s pursuit to build a championship-caliber athletic department.
As a former Nevada player, NFL pro bowler, and offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, Bitonio recognizes the value of a strong football program in shaping the lives of young athletes and providing opportunities for success.
"I'm honored to be able to give back to the university that helped shape me into the person I am today," said Joel Bitonio. "I know firsthand the impact that a strong football program can have on student-athletes. The weight room has always been more than just a place to train; it is where teams build character, develop discipline, and learn the importance of teamwork. I'm proud to be able to support the football program's success and ensure student-athletes have the resources they need to succeed."
Since joining the Wolf Pack last summer, Athletic Director, Stephanie Rempe, has illustrated an unrelenting drive in building up the Wolf Pack's facilities and athletics program, and the Bitonio family's donation is a significant step towards supporting this need.
"Joel and Courtney’s gift is a transformational statement about the importance the University of Nevada plays in the lives of our student-athletes," said Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe. "This gift will significantly impact our football program and the momentum we are creating within our athletics program. I am personally so grateful to Joel and Courtney for their generous gift and their leadership, and hope it encourages others in the Wolf Pack community to support our efforts to build a championship-caliber athletics program.”
The University of Nevada and Nevada Athletics says they are grateful for the Bitonio family's commitment to supporting the success of the Wolf Pack's football program.
(University of Nevada, Reno)