I-80 is currently over Donner Summit due to whiteout conditions. There's no immediate word on when the roadway will reopen.
Highway 395 is also closed from Bridgeport to Mammoth Lakes, also due to whiteout conditions.
A blizzard warning is also up for the western slopes of the Sierra from 11am Monday until 4am Wednesday with heavy snow, whiteout conditions and road closures possible in the mountains.
2 to 4' of snow around Lake Tahoe with 4-6' of snow above 8,000'.
Very windy in our valleys with snows showers Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Our valleys will see 1 to 6" of snow with some areas seeing 12" along the foothills and Carson Valley.
Plan on a snowy commute Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.