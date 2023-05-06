The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Nevada is asking for your help to prevent human-caused fires all year long.
A fire prevention order is being put in place beginning May 1 across Nevada. The 2023 Fire Prevention Order prohibits specific fire-related activities on BLM Nevada managed public lands from May 1 to Oct. 31, 2023.
This Order makes it illegal to use explosive materials (including exploding targets), fireworks or steel component ammunition.
“Currently, Nevada is experiencing record precipitation, which could lead to an increase of grass fuels,” Brock Uhlig, BLM Nevada State Fire Management Officer, said.
“The current, national wildland fire potential outlook indicates that we could be in for a challenging summer,” Uhlig said. “It’s important for the public to understand the fire prevention order to help keep human-caused wildfires from needlessly damaging natural and cultural resources.” Any person who knowingly and willfully performs any act restricted by the Fire Prevention Order could be subject to a fine and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation costs.
Check with your local, federal, and state agencies for additional fire prohibitions and restrictions. For more information or clarification on individual agency restrictions, visit: Nevada Fire Info Nevada Fire Information