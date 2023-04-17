The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the harassment and shooting of an approximately 6-year-old female wild burro near the Last Chance Mountain Range in northern Pahrump, Nevada.
On November 28, 2022, a member of the public contacted the BLM Southern Nevada District after he discovered an adult female burro was deceased on his property. A necropsy revealed that the burro had presumably been shot as many as three days before it finally succumbed to its injuries.
“The BLM is asking for the public’s help for information on this tragic situation and ultimately lead us to those responsible,” said BLM Special Agent Brady Blasdell.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the BLM crime hotline at (775) 861-6550.
(Bureau of Land Management)