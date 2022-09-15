The Bureau of Land Management is investigating five wild horse shootings that happened west of Ely in mid-November 2021.
The BLM is offering a $5,000 reward for information, while American Wild Horse Campaign is now offering a matching reward of $5,000.
The BLM says someone shot and killed the mustangs in Jakes Valley, approximately two miles south of U.S. Highway 50. One horse was wounded so severely that it had to be humanely euthanized.
A necropsy revealed that the animals ranged in age from about 18 months to six years. They say the mustangs were killed on or about the day they were reported.
The remains were located within 600 yards of each other. The BLM says, "an aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals."
“The agency investigates and prosecutes the killings of wild horses as part of the BLM's enforcement of the Wild Horse and Burro Act of 1971. Our investigation is seeking additional information from the public to identify further leads and ultimately the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information about the incident please contact us,” said BLM Criminal Investigator Michael Mortensen.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.
