The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Sierra Front Field Office is initiating a 30- day scoping public comment period seeking input regarding the proposed Centennial Trails Project, a non-motorized trail system located on public lands managed by the BLM in the Consolidated Municipality of Carson City, Washoe, Storey, and Lyon counties, on the northeastern side of Carson City.
“We welcome any comments the public may have on this proposal and encourage them to share any information, issues or concerns that may need to be considered in the development of the environmental assessment,” said Carson City District Manager Kim Dow.
A public meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the Ponderosa Room at the Carson City Community Center, 851 East Williams Street, Carson City, Nevada, 89701.
The BLM will be preparing an environmental assessment to address potential environmental consequences associated with a proposal from Muscle Powered to construct approximately 22 miles of single-track non-motorized trail on public lands, provide trail signage, and conduct routine maintenance on new trails, including maintenance on 2.6 miles of existing trail that would be included in the overall trail network (24.8 miles.)
The environmental assessment will analyze the direct, indirect, and cumulative effects for the project. It will also seek information about historic properties in or near the project area.
For more information regarding this project, please visit the following web page: EplanningUi (blm.gov) or contact Arthur Callan, Outdoor Recreation Planner by email at acallan@blm.gov or by phone at (775) 885-6141.
Public comments will be accepted through April 24, 2023.
Comments may be sent to Gerrit Buma, Planning and Environmental Coordinator, by email at BLM_NV_CCDO_SFFO_NEPA_Comments@blm.gov. Please include “Centennial Trails Project” in the subject line.
Comments may also be mailed to BLM, Sierra Front Field Office, attn. Gerrit Buma, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, Nevada 89701.
(Bureau of Land Management)