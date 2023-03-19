The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Stillwater Field Office is initiating a 30- day scoping public comment period seeking input regarding a proposed geothermal power plant. The power plant would be located on public lands managed by the BLM in Lyon County, Nevada approximately 12 miles north of Yerington, and east of Highway 95A.
The BLM will be preparing an environmental assessment to address potential environmental consequences associated with a proposal from Open Mountain Energy, LLC, to construct and operate the Wabuska Geothermal Exploration Project. The environmental assessment will analyze the direct, indirect, and cumulative effects for the exploration project. It will also seek information about historic properties in or near the project area.
Public comments will be accepted through April 14, 2023.
“We encourage comments on the proposed project, especially those that provide new information,” said Carson City District Manager Kim Dow. The proposed project includes the drilling and testing of up to 11 geothermal exploration wells, and the construction or improvement of access roads, as needed.
Should the resource prove capable of commercial production, the wells may ultimately be used for production or injection drilling and geothermal fluid pipelines would be constructed to tie the new wells into the existing infrastructure and to the existing geothermal energy plant located on private lands. Total surface disturbance associated with the proposed project would be approximately 54.16 acres.
Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment, including your personal information, may be publicly available at any time. While you ask us in your comment to withhold personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. After the public review period has ended, comments will be analyzed and considered part of the decision-making process.
If you have questions or information related to historic properties and properties of religious and cultural significance that may be affected by the project, please contact Archaeologist Shannon Goshen at 775) 885- 6152 or sgoshen@blm.gov.
For more information about the project in general, please contact Environmental Specialist David Schroeder at 775- 885-6119 or email d1schroe@blm.gov.
(Bureau of Land Managment)