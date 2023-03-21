The Bureau of Land Management, Nevada has selected Sam Burton as the new Winnemucca District Manager. Mr. Burton previously served as the Field Manager for Helium Operations in the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico, Amarillo Field Office.
“I’m happy to announce Sam Burton as the Winnemucca district manager. He is a proven leader and has a great understanding of our multiple-use mission that will be a great asset to one of the most important Districts in the agency,” Jon Raby, BLM Nevada State Director, said.
The Winnemucca District Office manages around 8.2 million acres located in Humboldt and Pershing counties and portions of Washoe, Lyon and Churchill counties in the northwest corner of Nevada.
Many of the District responsibilities encompass mine permitting, wild horse and burro management, special recreation permitting (SRP) including the Burning Man permit, which is the largest SRP in the BLM. During his BLM career Mr. Burton has also served as the AFM for Minerals in BLM's Northeastern States Field Office in Milwaukee, WI.
In this position he managed BLM's mineral resources and oil and gas programs in 20 northeastern states with oversight for lead, gold, coal, and dimension stone. Mr. Burton was born in Eschwege, Germany and grew up traveling extensively around Europe in a military family (U.S. Army) serving overseas.
He spent his high school and college years living in Sierra Vista, AZ and Tucson AZ. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Arizona.
(Bureau of Land Management)