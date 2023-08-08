Following the Food and Drug Administration's lead, the American Red Cross announced the easing of their blood donation restrictions on gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships.
On August 7, the American Red Cross implemented the FDA's updated final guidance regarding an individual donor assessment for all blood donors regardless of gender or sexual orientation.
This change eliminated previous FDA eligibility restrictions that have been in place since the peak of the HIV AIDS crisis in the 80's.
Back in May the FDA changed those rules to rely more on screening questions about specific behaviors and medications to reduce the risk of transmitting HIV.
Vitalant says they'll be implementing more individualized assessment questions, specifically in regard to sexual partners with regards of concern for exposure, instead of having broad categories for donors to answer.
Scott Edward, the Senior Recruitment Manager in Northern Nevada for Vitalant said that “it will definitely be a more balanced approach and we think it will allow us to have some new donors come in."
Vitalant says only 3% of active donors still donate, and they're not sue how this change will increase the donor base.
"The FDA is always reviewing how we are asking questions and how we are assessing what the eligibility is, and I think if we follow the scientific principles and make sure it's provided fairly, and not putting folks in different categories, that becomes a very fair and scientific based way of answering the questions," Edward says.
Edward says they hope this will allow people to feel more comfortable to come in and donate.
The American Red Cross is celebrating the progress they've made but knows there is more work to be done to make blood donation more inclusive.
Edward says they don't have a specific date yet, but if you haven't been able to donate in the past you may be eligible now.
In the next couple weeks Vitalant hopes to be able to get those processes rolling for those who do wish to donate.
If you'd like to find out if you're eligible to donate, we have the link to find out in this article.