Reno Rodeo Foundation's Buckin' For Blood Drive At Famous Dave's

Continued strong patient needs for blood have depleted Vitalant’s supply by nearly 50% since the start of summer, creating an emergency shortage in the Sacramento region and across the country.

As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, when fewer donors are typically available, the nonprofit blood services provider to about 25 hospitals in the northern Nevada region and about 900 hospitals nationwide, urges all eligible donors to schedule an appointment now for the coming days and weeks. ­­­

“Hospitals need people to donate during these critical weeks,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “Patient blood needs don’t conform to a predictable schedule. Several patients may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone.”

The emergency shortage is acute for type O, which is the most frequently transfused blood type.

In recent days, O-positive blood has frequently fallen to just one-day’s supply. Appointments for all blood types are needed to achieve a sufficient four-day supply of all blood types.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently changed eligibility requirements; previously, donors were unable to donate if they had traveled to France, Ireland or the United Kingdom due to the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), also known as mad cow disease. Now, these donors are eligible to donate with Vitalant, assuming they meet all other eligibility criteria.

“We are eager to welcome the tens of thousands of donors who have recently become eligible to give blood due to the FDA’s updated guidance,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. “We also encourage everyone who at one time may have been told they couldn’t give blood to take another look at current eligibility requirements, as this is just one of several updates over the past few years.”

 Below you can find upcoming blood drive events:

DATE

BLOOD DRIVE

LOCATION

ZIP CODE

BLOOD DRIVE CODE

Sun. Sept. 4

Red Hawk Golf and Resort

10AM-2PM

6600 N. Wingfield Pkwy

Sparks, NV

89436

10053161

Tues. Sept. 6 and

Wed. Sept 7

Quincy Cmty

(T)12PM – 6PM

(W) 9AM-3:30PM

Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church

55 Bellamy Ln

Quincy, CA

95971

N1579

Thurs. Sept 6 and

Fri. Sept 7

Truckee Meadows Cmty College

9:30AM – 2:30PM

Student Center

7000 Dandini Blvd, Reno

89512

N1981

Sat. Sept 10

LDS Dayton

10 AM – 2 PM

Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 304 Driftwood Way

Dayton, NV

89403

N1DLD

Sun. Sept 11

Desert Pigs Yerington

10AM-3PM

Wild West Chevrolet

750 W. Goldfield Ave

Yerington, NV

89447

N1432

Sun Sept 11

Heroes Remembered

10AM-5PM

Atlantis Casino Resort & Spa

Reno, NV

(Bloodmobile)

89502

N1HER

Wed. Sept 14

Fernley High School

7:30AM-1:30PM

1300 Hwy 95A

Fernley, NV

89408

N1184

Wed. Sept 14

Incline Community

11AM – 5PM

Hyatt Lake Tahoe

111 Country Club Dr.

Incline Village, NV

89451

N1789

Sat. Sept 17

California Nevada Moose Assoc

11AM – 3PM

JA Nugget Sparks/showroom

1040 Victorian Ave.

Sparks, NV

89431

N1CNM

Tues. Sept. 20 and

Wed. Sept 21

Westin Mammoth

8AM – 2PM (both days)

Westin Mammoth Fir Rooms

50 Hillside Dr.

Mammoth, CA

93546

N1TWM

To check eligibility criteria, make an appointment and help save lives, please visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

 