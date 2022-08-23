Continued strong patient needs for blood have depleted Vitalant’s supply by nearly 50% since the start of summer, creating an emergency shortage in the Sacramento region and across the country.
As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, when fewer donors are typically available, the nonprofit blood services provider to about 25 hospitals in the northern Nevada region and about 900 hospitals nationwide, urges all eligible donors to schedule an appointment now for the coming days and weeks.
“Hospitals need people to donate during these critical weeks,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “Patient blood needs don’t conform to a predictable schedule. Several patients may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone.”
The emergency shortage is acute for type O, which is the most frequently transfused blood type.
In recent days, O-positive blood has frequently fallen to just one-day’s supply. Appointments for all blood types are needed to achieve a sufficient four-day supply of all blood types.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently changed eligibility requirements; previously, donors were unable to donate if they had traveled to France, Ireland or the United Kingdom due to the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), also known as mad cow disease. Now, these donors are eligible to donate with Vitalant, assuming they meet all other eligibility criteria.
“We are eager to welcome the tens of thousands of donors who have recently become eligible to give blood due to the FDA’s updated guidance,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. “We also encourage everyone who at one time may have been told they couldn’t give blood to take another look at current eligibility requirements, as this is just one of several updates over the past few years.”
Below you can find upcoming blood drive events:
DATE
BLOOD DRIVE
LOCATION
ZIP CODE
BLOOD DRIVE CODE
Sun. Sept. 4
Red Hawk Golf and Resort
10AM-2PM
6600 N. Wingfield Pkwy
Sparks, NV
89436
10053161
Tues. Sept. 6 and
Wed. Sept 7
Quincy Cmty
(T)12PM – 6PM
(W) 9AM-3:30PM
Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church
55 Bellamy Ln
Quincy, CA
95971
N1579
Thurs. Sept 6 and
Fri. Sept 7
Truckee Meadows Cmty College
9:30AM – 2:30PM
Student Center
7000 Dandini Blvd, Reno
89512
N1981
Sat. Sept 10
LDS Dayton
10 AM – 2 PM
Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 304 Driftwood Way
Dayton, NV
89403
N1DLD
Sun. Sept 11
Desert Pigs Yerington
10AM-3PM
Wild West Chevrolet
750 W. Goldfield Ave
Yerington, NV
89447
N1432
Sun Sept 11
Heroes Remembered
10AM-5PM
Atlantis Casino Resort & Spa
Reno, NV
(Bloodmobile)
89502
N1HER
Wed. Sept 14
Fernley High School
7:30AM-1:30PM
1300 Hwy 95A
Fernley, NV
89408
N1184
Wed. Sept 14
Incline Community
11AM – 5PM
Hyatt Lake Tahoe
111 Country Club Dr.
Incline Village, NV
89451
N1789
Sat. Sept 17
California Nevada Moose Assoc
11AM – 3PM
JA Nugget Sparks/showroom
1040 Victorian Ave.
Sparks, NV
89431
N1CNM
Tues. Sept. 20 and
Wed. Sept 21
Westin Mammoth
8AM – 2PM (both days)
Westin Mammoth Fir Rooms
50 Hillside Dr.
Mammoth, CA
93546
N1TWM
To check eligibility criteria, make an appointment and help save lives, please visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).