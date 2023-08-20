After nearly a full month of "Barbie" pink, the weekend box office has switched to shades of blue.
The DC superhero film "Blue Beetle" managed to take the top spot from "Barbie," which has handily won the last four weekends.
Even with a number one opening though, the box office receipts for "Blue Beetle" were far from impressive. Budgeted at an estimated $120 million, the movie opened to $25.4 million.
Even if it manages a small weekend-to-weekend drop next week, it would still have a long way to go to recoup its budget, let alone any money spent on marketing.
This marks the third box office disappointment of the year for DC Films after the underperformance of "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" and the massive failure of "The Flash," which some say lost Warner Bros. around $200 million.
Still, if any movie was going to unseat the box office juggernaut that is "Barbie," Warner Bros. can take some solace in the fact that it was "Blue Beetle," as they produced both films.
Meanwhile, "Barbenheimer" remained together for another weekend, albeit at second and third place.
"Barbie" dropped just 36%, adding $21.5 million to its box office take. It has so far grossed $567 million in North America and nearly $712 million internationally for a worldwide total of nearly $1.3 billion.
"Oppenheimer" made $10.6 million this weekend for a third place finish. It has made more than $285 million in North America and nearly $433 million elsewhere for a worldwide gross of nearly $718 million.
In fourth place families are still oozing enthusiasm for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." The animated flick was off just 45% from last weekend as its domestic box office approaches $90 million.
In fifth place, the vulgar talking pooch comedy "Strays," starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx proved to be a dog at the box office, earning a flea-bitten $8.3 million.
Here are the top ten movies at this weekend's box office.
1. "Blue Beetle" ($25.4 million)
2. "Barbie" ($21.5 million)
3. "Oppenheimer" ($10.6 million)
4. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" ($8.4 million)
5. "Strays" ($8.3 million)
6. "Meg 2: The Trench" ($6.7 million)
7. "Talk to Me" ($3.1 million)
8. "Haunted Mansion" ($3 million)
9. "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" ($2.7 million)
10. "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" ($2.5 million)