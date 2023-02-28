The Washoe County Board of Commissioners approved a proposed settlement with the Washoe County School District relating to the overpayment of property taxes in Incline Village.
In 2020, Washoe County settled with Incline Village residents for the overpayment of property taxes.
Each entity that received and utilized property taxes were required to pay a portion of the settlement, an action that the Washoe County School District appealed.
The settlement between Washoe County and the Washoe County School District, approved today by the Board, dismisses the school district’s appeal and results in a compromise of only the portion of property tax distributions to the Washoe County School District’s Debt Service Fund, the approximate amount of $2,500,000, but not to exceed $2,992,000.
Commissioner Mariluz Garcia disclosed that she works for the Washoe County School District, and through consultation with legal counsel, she determined that she has no personal or financial interest in the item on the agenda and could participate in the vote.
“I want to thank you, Commissioner Clark, for your work on this. You’ve spent a large part of your career as assessor on this,” Vice Chair Alexis Hill said. “This is a great solution, and hopefully the school board will approve it and we can move on and continue to work together as a region. This is very exciting to me.”
