Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS, MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES, AND LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS... WINDS: Gusty northerly winds will increase into this afternoon and evening, turning northeast and strengthening across the Sierra crest overnight. This will bring rough conditions on area lakes, and potential ground and air travel difficulties. SNOW: Light hit and miss snow showers will be possible through about 7 pm this evening. While overall totals will be light, it doesn't take much to cause travel difficulties. Check with CalTrans Quickmap or NDOT NVRoads for the latest on road conditions. COLD: Widespread teen and single digit lows can be expected tonight, with colder valleys dipping below zero. The continued breezy winds will make it feel that much colder. Wind chill values will easily be in the single digit to below zero range at times. It will be downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra tonight with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees. Bundle up and be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.