During the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the board voted to allocated $1.5 million of ARPA funds to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to expand access to childcare.
The funding does not pay the childcare fees, but allows the Boys & Girls Club to expand and set aside an additional 210 childcare spots in the community.
One hundred of these spots will be reserved for five years for Washoe County employees and foster parents.
Increasing access to childcare is essential for a healthy economy as it allows parents of children to engage fully in the labor force. The Boys and Girls Club will hire 30 new employees immediately.
“With the help of the Boys & Girls Club, they are dedicating 50 childcare slots for Washoe County employees and 50 slots for foster children,” HSA Director Amber Howell said. “That’s an area we know we need to help working families and they need access.”
Commissioner Mariluz Garcia shared her story of adopting two foster children in 2016 and the challenge in finding adequate childcare.
“At the time, and is still true, it’s a huge area of stress for working parents to look for childcare. I want to really acknowledge Boys & Girls Club Early Learning Center Director Kim Stevens and her impact in this community,” Garcia said. “I cannot express the incredible resource this is in our community and the opportunity pipeline to provide those services.”
(Washoe Life)