A history professor from Western Nevada University was recently recognized by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents.
Dr. Amy Ghilieri was honored with the Regents' Teaching Award during the Board of Regents’ quarterly meeting on March 10 in Las Vegas.
A past student now attending a major university says that Dr. Amy Ghilieri became one of her role models because she is a teacher who genuinely cares and connects with her students.
A colleague says Dr. Ghilieri presents complex material with ease and challenges her students to reach their potential.
These teaching and human qualities are only some of the admiring comments that have been shared about Dr. Ghilieri and why, in part, the history professor has been selected as the Regents’ Teaching Award recipient for Western Nevada College.
"Dr. Ghilieri is a role model for her history students and very deserving of the Regents' Teaching Award,” said WNC President Dr. J. Kyle Dalpe. “She provides the critical concepts, support and confidence for students to be successful in her classes. Moreover, Dr. Ghilieri's interactive and engaging teaching methods captivate her students. We are very proud that Dr. Ghilieri has been recognized for this prestigious award!"
A humble Dr. Ghilieri is grateful that her award brings recognition to Western, which is known for its small class sizes that promote more interaction between instructors and students.
“I am so pleased WNC is getting recognition for the work we do for our students,” she said. “As the smallest of the NSHE institutions it would be easy for us to fall through the cracks, but the Regents Teaching Award demonstrates just how much of an impact we are making on our community.”
The tenured professor began teaching history at WNC in 2015, and since then, has never taken status quo approach in her American and European History classes. As a proponent of interdisciplinary education, Dr. Ghilieri merges traditional educational concepts with other forms of content to develop student knowledge, problem-solving skills, self-confidence, a passion for their education and more. Furthermore, she has introduced multiple new classes, including The History of Witchcraft, Popular Culture and History - Organized Crime and The Artist Book.
One of Dr. Ghilieri’s large imprints on the college is her establishment of the Bristlecone Press in 2019. A passionate printer since graduate school, she teaches a two-semester book arts class and has demonstrated the press through community events.
Ghilieri has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Health Sciences at St. Mary’s College, a Master’s degree in Business Administration, and Master of Arts and Ph.D. in History from the University of Nevada, Reno.
(Western Nevada College)