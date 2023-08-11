The U.S. Coast guard Station in Lake Tahoe responded to a report of a boat on fire in lake Tahoe Friday afternoon.
It happened at Homewood Marina, according to a post on the USCG Station Lake Tahoe Facebook page.
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District worked to extinguish the fire, which happened on an electric boat.
Nobody was injured and there was no property damage reported according to the Coast Guard. which called the incident an important reminder to know where your fire safety equipment is while onboard a vessel.