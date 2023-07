The boat ramp at Sand Harbor State Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. this Saturday to accommodate the Trans-Tahoe Relay Race.

The swimmers will start their race at the beach located just south of the boat ramp at approximately 7 a.m.

The boat ramp will reopen for normal boater traffic at 8:30 a.m.

