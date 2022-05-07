Police in Douglas County say one person died in a boating incident at Topaz Lake Saturday morning.
At approximately 11:40 am, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Topaz Lake for an overturned boat and several individuals in the water.
One person was pronounced deceased, the other three were treated for medical attention. The name of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.
Nevada Division of Wildlife (NDOW) is the leading the investigation with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.