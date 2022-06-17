Summer has arrived and with that, it is a good time to review summer water safety tips – specific to Lake Tahoe. We all know the temperature of Lake Tahoe is a bit colder than most since it is an Alpine Lake.
Whether boating, jet skiing, kayaking, rafting, paddle boarding or swimming, it’s a good idea to inform yourself about the colder temperatures of Lake Tahoe and how it can affect you, visit www.waterdata.usfs.gov.
It’s also a good idea to check the wind conditions and red flag warning status. You can find this information at www.waterdata.usfs.gov.
During this time of the year, the water temperature is usually 55 degrees. As the winter run off continues to melt and makes its way to the lake, the water temperatures will fluctuate August through September.
Lake Tahoe is the second deepest lake in the United States, because of this the temperatures remain lower year-round than most lakes in our region.
Please consider the following safety precautions before recreating on Lake Tahoe:
BOAT SAFE: PREPARE FOR COLD WATER AT LAKE TAHOE
- Wear a life jacket
- Carry a whistle or horn
- Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature
- Check the weather forecast for wind conditions
- Never go on the water alone
- Don’t drink alcohol while recreating on the lake
- File a float plan – leave it with a friend or family member
SWIM SAFE: PREPARE FOR COLD WATER AT LAKE TAHOE
- Wear a life jacket and know your swimming limitations
- Enter the water slowly
- Feet first, first time
- Swim with a buddy
- Respect the dangers of cold water
- Check the weather for wind conditions www.weather.gov