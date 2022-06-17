Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&