The Sparks Police Department released body camera footage Thursday from an officer involved shooting that happened on August 22nd.
The suspect in that shooting, 59-year-old Francisco Pena, died from his injuries.
The video includes 911 audio from a woman who said her estranged husband was in her apartment and threatening her with a knife. She said her sons were also in the apartment, and that one of them had been injured when he tried to get the knife away from the suspect.
We want to warn you - the video contains graphic scenes and language, and may be difficult to watch.