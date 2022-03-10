Sparks Police have released body camera footage of a officer-involved shooting on Talbot Way in south Reno last month.
The coroner says 23-year-old Jacori Shaw of Reno died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Reno Police Detectives from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit were looking for a man wanted for felony gun violations.
The suspect was also being sought for questioning in a homicide investigation by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Eventually he was found in the 4900 block of Talbot Lane.
After a brief foot chase, a Sparks Police Department K9 was deployed to stop Shaw, but he resisted the K9 and pulled out a concealed handgun which he pointed at detectives.
Shots were then fired by a Sparks Police detective striking the suspect.
Shaw later died at an area hospital.
The Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol was enacted and the Reno Police Department Homicide Unit is leading an investigation.
(The Reno Police Department assisted in this story.)