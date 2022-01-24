South Lake Tahoe police are investigating a body found in a meadow behind a bank Saturday morning.
Police say a wildlife photographer found the remains and contacted police, around 9:30 a.m.
Police say the body appeared to have been buried in the late December snowstorms, and only recently became visible due to the melting snow.
The identity, age, and sex of the body is unknown.
Foul play is not suspected at this time; however, a forensic autopsy will be conducted in order to determine identity and cause of death.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact Detective Allen Molesworth with South Lake Tahoe PD (530) 542-6138.