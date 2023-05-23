Sparks Police are investigating after finding a body near the Truckee River Tuesday afternoon.
The activity is in the area of Coney Island Drive close to South McCarran Blvd. and was reported around 3:00 p.m.
According to our photographer on scene, a coroner vehicle is on scene and a body has been located.
Sparks Police say someone on a bike path nearby saw the body in the river and called 911.
The body was pulled out of the river and is at the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.
It is unknown at this time if any foul play is suspected.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.