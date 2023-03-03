The Elko County Bomb Squad, in coordination with the Elko County Sheriff's Office and the local FBI safely removed what was believed to old military munition at a home in Elko on Thursday.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., on March 2, 2023, first responders were called to an address on Licht Parkway on a report of the discovery of what appeared to be a military munition that had been stored for some time.
The Elko County Sheriff's Office says the munition was found to not pose a threat to the public and was safely removed from the residence for disposal.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)