Elko County badge.PNG
Elko County Sheriff's Office Facebook

The Elko County Bomb Squad, in coordination with the Elko County Sheriff's Office and the local FBI safely removed what was believed to old military munition at a home in Elko on Thursday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., on March 2, 2023, first responders were called to an address on Licht Parkway on a report of the discovery of what appeared to be a military munition that had been stored for some time.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office says the munition was found to not pose a threat to the public and was safely removed from the residence for disposal.

(Elko County Sheriff's Office)

Tags

Recommended for you