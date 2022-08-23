Bonanza Casino held its Cruisin’ for the Cure car show, a fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation that raised over $16,000.
Entry fees for the car show which was held on Sunday, July 31, 2022. were matched by Bonanza Casino and 100% of the funds went to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
In total, Bonanza Casino and guests raised $16,354 for this important cause. Last year was Cruisin’ for the Cure’s first year.
In that first year, Bonanza Casino and guests raised $15,536.
According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 American men will get prostate cancer. A 501(c) (3) organization, 82 cents of every dollar donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation goes into prostate cancer research.
Prostate cancer often has no symptoms until the disease is advanced, and screening may help detect cancer early, when the chances of survival are much higher.
The PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test is the leading method of screening for prostate cancer. Go to pcf.org for more information regarding prostate cancer.
“We have been putting on car shows for over 20 years, but this was a special one for us. I’m glad we were able to not only help the Prostate Cancer Foundation further their research, but to also bring more awareness of the importance of getting PSA test,” said Ryan Sheltra, General Manager of the Bonanza Casino.