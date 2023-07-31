The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows held their grand opening of the Estelle J. Kelsey early learning center on Monday.
They said the opening of this facility is to help address the need for accessible childcare in Reno, offering children a safe and nurturing environment during crucial early development stages.
“It’s absolutely imperative that we have early learning, so parents and go to work and be productive in their jobs when their children are safe and well cared for.” said Kim Stevens, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club Early Learning Centers.
She said that they want to make it easier for families to find a place for their children while parents or guardians are at work.
“It’s heartbreaking when a parent comes in and they’re in tears because they have to go back to work and every center is full and not taking kids," Stevens said.
She told us that when parents struggle to find places for childcare, it can create major problems like homelessness.
The Boys and Girls Club said they know how valuable childcare is for young children.
“It’s continuing to educate ourselves and our teachers to ensure that we can meet the needs of every single kid, not just the top level or the bottom level but all kids are getting exactly what they need within our centers,” Stevens said.
The center has already reserved spots for children exclusively in the Washoe County Foster System in hopes to ensure the most vulnerable infants and children receive top notch care and support while in the system.
Those who are interested in enrolling their child in childcare can call 775-322-9030.
They can also go to a Boys and Girls Club center to tour and get on a waitlist at the facility.
Starting Tuesday, August 1 and throughout August they have their rollover period and may have more spots available.