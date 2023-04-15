To prepare for the summer season, The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows held a membership drive and BBQ on Saturday.
The event was a chance for families to learn about the Club's summer programs and sign up for summer camps.
Parents got to meet the summer staff, sign up for summer camps, and learn about everything the Club has to offer this summer.
There were games, arts and crafts, a bounce house, and a free BBQ also available.
The traditional summer camp is $50 per week per child, with discounts for siblings. Financial assistance is available, and no child has ever been turned away for their inability to pay.
Daily field trips and week-long specialty summer camp programs are also available for an additional cost.
To learn more, you can visit their website here: Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (bgctm.org)