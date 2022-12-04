In an early Sunday morning media release from the Sparks Police Department, the agency confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno.
According to the report, the incident happened near the intersection of West Street and Virginia Street and involved officers from the Reno Police Department.
The call came in at 5:59 a.m., Sunday Morning.No further details were provided.
Whenever there is an officer involved shooting in Northern Nevada, a different law enforcement agency will investigate, per protocol.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article with more information as we get it.