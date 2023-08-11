The Reno Fire Department responded to a brush fire around 6 p.m. on Friday off of southbound U.S. 395 near Parr Boulevard.
The fire started on the side of the road. A spokesperson for the Reno Fire Department says it was caused by a truck dragging something on the road which sparked, causing four individual fires along the side of U.S. 395.
The Reno Fire Department, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and Nevada Department of Transportation responded to the fire.
NDOT also confirms that the fire is forcing the closure of the right southbound lane of U.S. 395 in that area. Reno Fire says that lane should reopen by 9 p.m.
People are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.
The Reno Fire Department has confirmed in a post to their X account that there are no evacuations or injuries.