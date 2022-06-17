Evacuations are being conducted for residents in Genoa after a brush fire broke out Friday afternoon.
US-395 at Jacks Valley Road and US-395 at SR-206 (Genoa Ln) is currently closed for the fire.
Douglas County sent out a wireless alert was sent to Genoa residents to evacuate in the Trail Court area. Governor Sisolak says he's monitoring the fire.
The Cemetery Fire started just after 2:45 p.m. near the Genoa Cemetery.
There's no immediate word on what caused the fire.
#BREAKING @NVStatePolice_N assisting the Carson City Sheriff’s Office with traffic control for a wildfire in the town of Genoa. US-395 at Jacks Valley Rd and US-395 at SR-206 (Genoa Ln) is closed for fire. Access to other areas may be also be affected. Avoid area. #StaySafeNevada— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) June 17, 2022
The State is closely monitoring this situation and we encourage residents and those in the area to follow all instructions from local officials. https://t.co/dxqcMgeb5T— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 17, 2022