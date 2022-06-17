Evacuations are being conducted for residents in Genoa after a brush fire broke out Friday afternoon.

US-395 at Jacks Valley Road and US-395 at SR-206 (Genoa Ln) is currently closed for the fire.

Douglas County sent out a wireless alert was sent to Genoa residents to evacuate in the Trail Court area. Governor Sisolak says he's monitoring the fire.

The Cemetery Fire started just after 2:45 p.m. near the Genoa Cemetery. 

There's no immediate word on what caused the fire. 