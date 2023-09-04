As wet weather conditions led to the closure of the 2023 Burning Man Festival, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport is expecting thousands of passengers to depart over the next few days.
Some burners flying back to their homes Monday said although the rain, mud and the early closure of the event were challenges they were not prepared to deal with, they were still able to have a rewarding experience at the event.
They said the community got together to help each other out with a positive mindset.
“The Reno community was great because when I came back to town, burners took me in,” Fifth-year Burner Ola Ahlvarssom said. “They gave me food (and) whatever I needed."
Ahlvarssom said though he wouldn’t want to relive the days in which the weather conditions were extreme, he still managed to have “an amazing time”.
Almost 19th-Year Burner Brad Bailey, however, said he bought plane tickets to this year’s Burning Man a bit later than most people, and that he did not get the chance to go up to the playa due to the closure.
“I wish there was a little bit more of communication in terms of events like this, especially for those of us who come knowing we can't get refunds, and just knowing that we spent a lot of time and money to get out here," Bailey said.
Though most burners say this is not how they were expecting to spend this year’s Burning Man, they said the spirit of the event is still alive and that they look forward to next year’s Burning Man.