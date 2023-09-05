The burning of the man took place last night which means some burners are starting to return home after a festival they'll never forget.
When speaking with burners on Tuesday, most were quite exhausted as some had to rush home after their stay was longer than planned.
Despite the rainy and muddy conditions at the playa, some long-time burners said they liked the change of pace.
"But I do think that a lot of us that go for many years get into our normal way of burning and this really forced everybody to slow down, to restart the way they interact," said Katia Racine, a burner who has been attending the event for seven years. "I had one of my best years ever."
Burning Man 2023 started off as normal but took quite the turn once the rain started to take place.
"Of course, the camp was just a muddy, muddy, mess, and we crawled into our tents and said here we go this is a unique experience unfolding in front of us," said Daniel Vandenbark, a three year burner.
Despite the challenges, it brought some camps closer together.
"It ruined it a little bit, but it was a different type of Burning Man definitely, but I still had a good time, I got to know the people in my camp better," said Kristy Welsh. This was her 14th year at Burning Man.
When one camp was struggling, it was all hands-on deck.
"Some people's tents weren't holding up as well," Racine said. "People were putting them up in their RVs. We were finding ways to build them platforms to get them off the ground."
Burning Man is notorious for being hot and dry which creates adversity and the rain and mud did as well.
"You know events like last year it was pure heat, dust and windstorms," Vandenbark said. "That weeds out people. This year it was quite the opposite. It was very cool and very wet. So, it weeds itself out and there are people who embrace what nature throws out to us."
Despite the circumstances, some burners were handing out extra water and food they had to spare, and some people's form of kindness came in a different way.
"We were running out of battery, and we had to use jumper cables," said Egemen Kanmaz, a first time burner from Turkey. "This guy walked in with a pickle and then we ate that, and we started the car again and then it just worked. Which was such an interesting thing. That pickle saved our lives."