Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard the plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing everyone on board, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency.
Rosaviatsia posted a list of seven passengers and three crew members who it said were aboard the plane “according to the airline.” The private jet crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the Russian capital.
Exactly two months ago, Prigozhin led a short mutiny against the Russian military that President Vladimir Putin denounced as “treason” and “stab in the back.” The Russian leader vowed to avenge it.
But the charges against Prigozhin were soon dropped, and the Wagner chief was allowed to retreat to Belarus, while reportedly popping back in Russia from time to time.
This week, Prigozhin posted his first recruitment video since the mutiny, saying that Wagner is conducting reconnaissance and search activities, and “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free.”
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)