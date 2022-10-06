Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is gearing up for the holiday season across America, hiring 3,500 seasonal, part-time and full-time team members at a National Hiring Event on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13.
Cabela’s in Reno, is in search of candidates for positions in several retail departments.
Friendly individuals who want to share their passion for the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Team benefits for Outfitters include:
- Merchandise discounts up to 50 percent off
- Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay
- Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members
In 2021 and 2022, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms.
The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Cabela’s, 8650 Boomtown Garson Road Verdi, NV 89439
Interested candidates who cannot attend the hiring event may contact the store directly at (775) 829-4100.