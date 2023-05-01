Caesars Entertainment has unveiled plans to renovate the Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas and integrate it into Paris Las Vegas with a new name, Versailles Tower.
Caesars say the Versailles Tower will feature 756 redesigned luxury guestrooms and a pedestrian bridge connecting the Versailles Tower to the existing Paris resort.
The more than $100 million investment is slated to be completed in late 2023, with a pedestrian bridge to be done in early 2024.
