California is reporting its second confirmed case of the omicron COVID variant in as many days.
The Los Angeles County public health department says a county resident is self-isolating after apparently contracting the infection during a trip to South Africa last month.
The U.S. recorded its first confirmed omicron infection on Wednesday in a San Francisco resident who had recently traveled to South Africa and developed mild symptoms after returning Nov. 22.
The little-understood variant was first identified a week ago in South Africa and it's been spreading.
Eight cases were reported Thursday in the New York City area, Minnesota, Hawaii and Colorado.
