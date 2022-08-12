California authorities need your help finding a couple that were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th.
When they didn't return, family reported both of them missing.
Cell phone pings have been sent to each of their phones and the latest known location of either of them was in Nevada County. Searches have taken place, but the couple has not been located.
They were believed to be driving a blue 2002 Ford Explorer with California plates 4SNS072.
The Yuba City Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff's Office are working in collaboration to investigate this case.
If anyone has information on the couple's whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Yuba City Police Department at (530)-822-4661.