The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated over $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
“The CTC’s investments will help rebuild California’s transportation infrastructure while increasing transit and active transportation options. These projects reflect the CTC and Caltrans’ commitment to safety and meeting future challenges,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.
Projects the CTC approved include:
- City of Sacramento: $5 million in federal IIJA funding for the city’s Broadway Complete Streets Project between 16th Street/Land Park Drive and 24th Street. The project includes reducing a segment of roadway from four lanes to two, constructing 6,100 feet of new buffered bicycle lanes, adding new marked pedestrian crossings and refuge islands, and making multi-modal improvements at two intersections.
- State Route 65 in Wheatland, Yuba County: $9.8 million in State Highway Operation and Protection Program funding, including $680,000 in SB 1 funds, to rehabilitate the pavement from State Street to 0.3 mile north of Evergreen Drive. The City of Wheatland is contributing $100,000 toward construction, which includes adding bike lanes, improving drainage facilities, building a multi-use path, upgrading facilities to current Americans with Disabilities standards, and adding a traffic signal at the intersection with McDevitt Drive.
- State Route 32 in Chico: $462,000 for Caltrans to develop a safety project for traffic signal and intersection improvements at Main Street and Oroville Avenue.
- State Route 20 in Colusa County: $730,000 for Caltrans to develop a safety project to upgrade roadside signs, add flashing beacons, improve the pavement, and upgrade guardrail from east of the Lake County line to about 0.6 mile east of the State Route 16 junction.
- Interstate 80 near Floriston, Nevada County: $550,000 for Caltrans to develop a safety project to improve the pavement, repair drainage systems, upgrade guardrail and replace a damaged concrete barrier.
- Interstate 80 in Sacramento County: $210,000 for Caltrans to develop a project to replace current roadside vegetation and upgrade irrigation system from the State Route 51 (Capital City Freeway) junction to 0.6 mile east of Madison Avenue.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.
For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov