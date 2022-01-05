A California semi-truck driver died after a crash on SR 360 in Mineral County last week.
The crash happened near mile marker 14 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 02:17 a.m.
Nevada State Police say 23-year-old Crossifixio Smith was driving a 2018 Freightliner east on SR 360 when both truck and fully loaded trailer went off the roadway. Smith steered to the left, but the truck went off the roadway again and overturned onto its side.
NSP says he died while being transported to an area hospital.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #211202183. If anyone has any information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number