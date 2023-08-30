Fires in northern California and Oregon are prompting hazy skies across the Truckee Meadows.
At the time of this writing, the area air quality is in the moderate range.
Some areas around Spanish Springs and south Reno were listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups earlier.
The weather service tells us winds play a big part in when the haze comes and when it goes.
“When there's fires there's always the possibility, depending on the winds... we could end up with these conditions or maybe even something more concentrated,” says Amanda Young, NWS Meteorologist.
First responders say it's best to stay inside with the windows and doors closed if the smoke does bother you.
Meanwhile, red flag warnings for critical fire danger are to remain in effect until 8 p.m. in much of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent areas to the west, the National Weather Service said.
PG&E proactively shut off power to 8,400 customers in eight Northern California counties early Wednesday morning.
Customers in the “targeted high-fire-threat areas” were notified in advance Tuesday, the utility said in a statement.
The gusty northerly winds were generated in the wake of a trough of low pressure that moved through Northern California on Tuesday, the weather service said.
Public safety power shutoffs are intended to prevent fires from starting when power lines are downed by winds or struck by falling trees or windblown debris. Such fires have caused extensive destruction and deaths in California.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
If you are waking up to the smell of smoke in the air, we can thank our north winds for that. These winds have transported areas of smoke/haze into our area from the ongoing fires in https://t.co/UPB4rqCS9x & OR. Check Airnow for the latest air quality: https://t.co/FZjwHpHmp3 pic.twitter.com/ofscQBhivm— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 30, 2023